Systems are down 20 times a month at Home Affairs due to power outages

The live capture offices are capacitated to process smart ID cards and other digital services offered by the Home Affairs.

Gigaba said the biggest contributor to system downtime was when power was interrupted and generators failed to kick in.

"Other problem areas related to the Telkom dataline and power management. System downtime affects offices for an average of 20 days in one month," said Gigaba.

The minister also announced that the campaign to get rid of queues at Home Affairs offices, launched in April, had had a slow start.

He said a monitoring tool that was designed to measure average waiting time showed that it took 25-30 minutes to issue products to clients.

"This analysis necessitated a review of [the] workflow process. This work includes a pilot to redesign the workflow so that we separate those collecting passports from the ones collecting smart ID cards," Gigaba said.

