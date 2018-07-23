National

Systems are down 20 times a month at Home Affairs due to power outages

23 July 2018 - 14:38 Theto Mahlakoana
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Home Affairs offices experience an average of 20 system downtimes a month due to power interruptions and problems with Telkom lines.

This affects the pace of service delivery in the department, which is characterised by long queues and delays.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told reporters during a briefing in Pretoria that information technology (IT) company Dimension Data had been hired to assess its networks at the department’s 184 live capture offices.

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The live capture offices are capacitated to process smart ID cards and other digital services offered by the Home Affairs.

Gigaba said the biggest contributor to system downtime was when power was interrupted and generators failed to kick in.

"Other problem areas related to the Telkom dataline and power management. System downtime affects offices for an average of 20 days in one month," said Gigaba.

The minister also announced that the campaign to get rid of queues at Home Affairs offices, launched in April, had had a slow start.

He said a monitoring tool that was designed to measure average waiting time showed that it took 25-30 minutes to issue products to clients.

"This analysis necessitated a review of [the] workflow process. This work includes a pilot to redesign the workflow so that we separate those collecting passports from the ones collecting smart ID cards," Gigaba said.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za 

