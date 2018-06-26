The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed the appointment of the SABC’s new group CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, and new chief financial officer, Yolande van Biljon.

"It is encouraging to see the experience that the two executives bring to the table. These are appointments by the board‚ without the minister’s involvement‚ which is a welcome move towards increased independence in the state broadcaster from political influence. The appointment of well-qualified professionals with experience in large organisations is an encouraging sign for SABC’s future‚" said Dominique Msibi‚ Outa’s portfolio manager for special projects.

"We hope they will apply their leadership skills and business acumen to further uplift the public broadcaster from the financial‚ ethical‚ maladministration and corruption ills of the not-too-distant past.

"The SABC went through some challenging times during the tenure of the previous COO [chief operating officer]‚ Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ and former CFO [chief financial officer]‚ James Aguma. Their combined lack of strong and ethical leadership saw the SABC lose not only its standing as a trusted public broadcaster‚ but also saw unprecedented financial losses as well as the loss of skilled staff."

The organisation said it would continue supporting the SABC on its road to recovery and "as it establishes itself as a true broadcaster of the people of SA".