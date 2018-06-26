National

Outa welcomes new SABC chiefs, and the minister-free appointment process

26 June 2018 - 08:29 Nomahlubi Jordaan
SABC television studios in Auckland Park. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed the appointment of the SABC’s new group CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, and new chief financial officer, Yolande van Biljon.

"It is encouraging to see the experience that the two executives bring to the table. These are appointments by the board‚ without the minister’s involvement‚ which is a welcome move towards increased independence in the state broadcaster from political influence. The appointment of well-qualified professionals with experience in large organisations is an encouraging sign for SABC’s future‚" said Dominique Msibi‚ Outa’s portfolio manager for special projects.

"We hope they will apply their leadership skills and business acumen to further uplift the public broadcaster from the financial‚ ethical‚ maladministration and corruption ills of the not-too-distant past.

"The SABC went through some challenging times during the tenure of the previous COO [chief operating officer]‚ Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ and former CFO [chief financial officer]‚ James Aguma. Their combined lack of strong and ethical leadership saw the SABC lose not only its standing as a trusted public broadcaster‚ but also saw unprecedented financial losses as well as the loss of skilled staff."

The organisation said it would continue supporting the SABC on its road to recovery and "as it establishes itself as a true broadcaster of the people of SA".

Sentech executive to lead digital migration project

Aldred Dreyer will lead the department’s project management office and the entire digital migration project in the country
National
4 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize orders municipalities to count the cost of failed VBS

The co-operative governance minister wants reportbacks on how the inability to access deposits of R1.5bn has hurt delivery
National
4 days ago

Communication minister accepts ruling on SABC board’s powers

The SOS Coalition, Media Monitoring Africa and Freedom of Expression Institute, say the ruling is excellent for the independence of the SABC board 
Companies
6 days ago

