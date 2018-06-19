Companies

Communication Minister cannot influence SABC appointments, says judge

SABC is delighted as it can now appoint members to the board and fill vacancies at the broadcaster ‘without ministerial influence’

19 June 2018 - 12:52 Staff Writer
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN

SA’s Communications Minister cannot influence appointments to the board of the SABC‚ and that is final‚ according to a court ruling on Tuesday.

Incumbent Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane had brought an application for leave to appeal Judge Elias Matojane’s ruling in October 2017‚ which affirmed the independence of the SABC board. On Tuesday‚ Justice Matojane dismissed the application with costs after counsel for the minister failed to appear in the High Court hearing in Pretoria‚ said the SOS Coalition‚ Media Monitoring Africa, and Freedom of Expression Institute.

"It’s excellent for the independence of the SABC board because it means the executive members of the board are to be appointed solely by the non-executive members of the board and without any requirement of approval by the minister‚" the organisations said in a statement.

As a result‚ the SABC board can proceed with the process of filling the vacant chief financial officer and group CEO positions — and can also institute disciplinary processes — "independently‚ without ministerial interference".

The three organisations said the SABC has long been "suffering the effects of the chaotic cycle of revolving musical chairs happening at board level and the impact of gross and unlawful political interference across the public broadcaster".

Now‚ the SABC board can "move boldly and swiftly in carrying out their fiduciary duties ... It is a positive step for entrenching independence of our public broadcaster and our democracy".

'There is only one': Hlaudi Motsoeneng stands by the assertion that got him fired

'I want to repeat: There is one Hlaudi in SA. I am unique. There cannot be another one. There is nothing wrong about that statement'
National
5 days ago

SABC sets up two commissions of inquiry, on sexual harassment and editorial interference, respectively

The two commissions will run from June 1 to July 31 and no SABC members will take part so they remain independent
National
18 days ago

Record labels fight to resolve royalty payment mess

Gallo, the largest copyright holder of local music, together with Airco founding members including Cool Spot, Ghetto Ruff, David Gresham and Soul ...
Life
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Vodacom wins latest round against MTN with R325m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
3.
Capitec, Nedbank and PIC in the running for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tribunal ruling fails to dash M&R’s Aveng ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Invicta results confirm tax shock for Christo ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Shut out: outcry over censorship of Inxeba
Life / Arts & Entertainment

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The Web, weaponised
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.