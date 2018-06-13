Following serious lapses by the SABS board, it must be suspended, Rob Davies says

Another issue was that SABS was operating a subsidiary, SABS Commercial — which undertook the tests for Eskom — without the required approval of the Treasury in terms of the Public Finance Management Act. The department had asked SABS to regularise this matter but had not received a response.

October said there appeared to be a cover-up of the SABS testing of the Tegeta coal. The Treasury had tried to investigate this but SABS had not co-operated and had withheld information.

Three tests were conducted but SABS withheld information from the Treasury about the third test until two years later. The third test was the irregular one.

October briefed the committee of the inquiry conducted into the Eskom coal matter. He said a possible case of collusion and or manipulation of SABS processes had occurred at the SABS laboratory in Mpumalanga when the test was done.

"The preliminary information presented to us by the SABS shows that there was a clear breach of established protocols and that the tests conducted for the Brakfontein coal was ‘irregular’ in a number of respects," October said. These breaches included the fact that the samples were delivered on a Saturday night with a request that the tests be run immediately.

Three samples were delivered directly to the laboratory, which meant that there was no independent verification that the samples came from the mine concerned. The normal process is to source the sample independently from the mine.

Another breach was that there were unauthorised parties present while the tests were being conducted. Apparently, Eskom had insisted that representatives from Brakfontein/Tegeta be "allowed to observe".

"What is particularly disturbing is that it appears that the Eskom management used these ‘irregular’ tests to justify its decision to lift the suspension of Brakfontein coal," October said, when they were conducted on the explicit understanding that they would not be used for procurement purposes.

"Information obtained [from the Treasury and e-mails from SABS] shows that collaboration between Eskom and SABS in the procurement of noncompliant coal from Tegeta resulted in irregular expenditure of approximately R3bn," October told MPs.

"There is now clear evidence of serious misconduct on the part of both Mr Koko and SABS officials in that an unauthorised and defective test certificate was issued by SABS and used by Mr Koko for an improper purpose. SABS acted in a dishonest and hostile manner by impeding the investigation undertaken by the Treasury into the SABS test reports." October said that the SABS board and CEO had failed to act despite being aware of the SABS and Eskom collaboration since September 13 2015.

DA spokesperson on trade and industry Dean Macpherson welcomed the notice of suspension of the board. He said the DA had been calling for this for the last three months because of the "deep rot" within the organisation.

It was important that SABS be placed under administration so that public confidence in it could be restored. He said the SABS was posing a threat to business sustainability and job creation as a result of its failure to fulfil its core mandate of product quality standardisation. The organisation needed to implement a turnaround strategy "as a matter of urgency".

"SABS has lost 401 customers since April 2017 because they no longer trust the entity’s testing process," Macpherson said.