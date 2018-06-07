National

DA wants to make it easier for SA’s expats to vote

07 June 2018 - 09:16 Caiphus Kgosana
An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during local municipal elections. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
A senior DA MP has introduced a private member’s bill which‚ if agreed to by all parties‚ could make it much easier for thousands of South Africans living abroad to vote.

Mike Waters has gazetted a bill that seeks to change the Electoral Act to allow South Africans living overseas to vote close to where they live‚ rather than having to cast their votes at a South African embassy‚ high commission or consulate in their host country‚ as is the case now.

The bill also makes provision for the day that South Africans based overseas can cast their votes to fall on a weekend. It further proposes that provincial ballots be extended to expatriates instead of the current situation in which they are allowed to cast only national votes.

But an expert in electoral law believes these proposals are self-serving and not meant to advance electoral rights.

NEWS ANALYSIS: IEC faces its greatest test in 2019 election

The worse-case scenario is if the Constitutional Court refuses to extend the Electoral Commission of SA’s deadline to November 2019
