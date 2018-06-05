Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

IEC battles for more time to keep 1.3-million voters on roll

05 June 2018 - 05:42 NATASHA MARRIAN
An election commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
An election commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) could be forced to remove about 1.3-million people from the voters roll if the Constitutional Court fails to grant it an extension to secure addresses for these voters.

In court papers filed last week, the IEC asked for an extension of a further 17 months — from June 30 to November 29 2019 — to comply with an earlier Constitutional Court order on fixing the voters roll. If the IEC is unable to complete the roll, it may have to invoke sections 11 and 12 of the Electoral Act as well as regulations, which would result in voters being removed from the roll.

The issue of addresses as well as the selection and appointment of new commissioners for the IEC meant that the idea of an early election — punted in political circles as a possibility for the ANC to capitalise on positive developments under its new president Cyril Ramaphosa — was completely off the table, insiders said, although the IEC had not been approached with such a request.

