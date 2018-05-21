Presidency will not oppose DA’s bid to have Zuma pay back state funds used for legal fees

The Presidency filed a notice in the High Court in Pretoria indicating that it would not oppose the DA’s application to have former president Jacob Zuma return the money that the state has paid towards his personal legal costs, in relation to the corruption charges he faces.

The Presidency said it would abide by the court’s decision in the application.

"The Presidency has indicated that it nevertheless intends to submit an explanatory affidavit to assist the court in understanding the history, legal basis, rationale and processes relating to the provisions of this support," spokeswoman Khusela Diko said.

In March, the DA lodged an application in court to have Zuma pay back to the Treasury the R15.3m spent on his attempts to avoid having to face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is a respondent in the matter.

Earlier the same month, after a nearly 10-year battle by the DA to ensure that Zuma is brought before a court, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that the former president would have to face the charges.

Zuma’s lawyers have said that was lodging a review application of the decision; however, this has not been done yet.

In response to a question in Parliament, Ramaphosa said the state was paying Zuma’s legal costs because the allegations against him came when he was in the employ of government.

On Monday, the DA welcomed the decision taken by the Presidency and state attorney to abide by whatever decision the court came to.

"We now hope that the legal proceedings against Mr Zuma will finally go ahead without any further unnecessary delays. The resolution of this case will speed up the resumption of the criminal case," DA federal executive chair James Selfe said.