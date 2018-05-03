Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba likes to keep his wife close: taxpayers have paid nearly R900‚000 for his spouse to accompany him on trips abroad‚ according to a reply to a parliamentary question.

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier said this was of concern as Gigaba was responsible for the implementation of cost containment measures within government‚ and had regularly called for greater efficiency in the use of public funds.

He "should have set an example when it came to belt-tightening", Maynier said.

"However‚ it has now emerged that a staggering R873‚366.68 was blown on international travel for the minister’s spouse‚ Norma Gigaba‚ who accompanied him on investor roadshows to the financial capitals of the world inter alia in China‚ the UK and the US."

Calling the travel "intercontinental shopping trips" for Norma Gigaba‚ Maynier said: "Even if the expenses are in line with the guidelines set out in the Ministerial Handbook‚ it was simply wrong and the minister should do the right thing and ‘pay back the money’ to National Treasury."

Last year‚ after the American trip‚ Gigaba’s spokesman told Business Day that the minister had been transparent about his wife travelling with him and that this was well within the law. Other ministers and Gigaba’s predecessors had done likewise and it was a common practice.