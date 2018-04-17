Ramaphosa shifts spy boss Arthur Fraser to Correctional Services

State Security Agency (SSA) director-general and known Zuma-ally Arthur Fraser has been transferred from the SSA to the Department of Correctional Services.

The department said in a statement that the transfer followed consultation between President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsati-Duba and Fraser on "the suitable location [for] the director-general".

The SSA said the transfer would be effective immediately. Fraser is, therefore, now the director-general in the Department of Correctional Services, SSA spokesperson Brian Dube said. Loyiso Jafta has been appointed to act as the director-general for the SSA until the appointment process has been finalised.

Fraser was one of the individuals about whom damning allegations have been made in Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers. The book alleges that Fraser set up a network of agents‚ including his own relatives‚ that could have wasted up to a billion rand of taxpayers’ money. Pauw also suggested Fraser could be guilty of treason for setting up a home computer server into which reports were fed.