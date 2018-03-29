Class action lawsuits may be useful in countries such as SA‚ where the majority of the population is poor and would not otherwise be able to afford costs associated with litigation.

This is the view of the Helen Suzman Foundation as a class action is in the works following deaths and illnesses linked to the listeriosis outbreak‚ in which more than 180 people have died.

Richard Spoor Attorneys indicated this month that it has teamed up with US law firm Motley Rice to launch a class action against Tiger Brands‚ one of the companies government has fingered for blame. The two law firms have called on claimants who suffered loss or harm due to the outbreak to form a class action suit.

The case seems to be gaining traction‚ with nearly 1‚000 parties coming forward‚ the foundation said, which also said that in an environment where the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) should afford South Africans extensive consumer protection‚ many people were still unaware of their rights, especially in terms of receiving fair value‚ good quality and safety.

"Even if one is aware of their rights‚ they will likely need to litigate to enforce these rights," the foundation noted, saying the Act made it easier for a consumer claim, with Section 61 allowing claims for damages‚ even if no negligence was proved.