Closure in the Life Esidimeni saga to be received on Monday

16 March 2018 - 16:00 Katharine Child
Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke shows his exasperation during the arbitration hearing between the state and families of Life Esidimeni victims. Picture: ALON SKUY

The survivors and families of those who died after being moved from the care of Life Esidimeni are set to receive closure on Monday when the former deputy chief justice‚ Judge Dikgang Moseneke, announces how much they will be compensated.

The state and the legal team for the families of the deceased and the survivors held arbitration hearings after 144 severely mentally ill patients died after the state moved them to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Former Gauteng MEC for Health and Social Development Qedani Mahlangu had been warned repeatedly not to move patients from Life Esidimeni homes into NGOs.

As arbitrator of the Life Esidimeni hearings‚ Moseneke will announce the amount as "just and equitable relief" for families.

Public interest law centre Section27‚ which represents 63 families‚ asked for R1.5m in constitutional damages‚ an unusual approach regarding compensation. Section27 Adv Adila Hassim argued that the amount was for a breach of the victims’ constitutional rights by government officials — who did not uphold the Constitution.

Of the total amount requested‚ R500,000 will be donated to the mental health sector. The amount was calculated by actuaries‚ said family representative Christine Nxumalo‚ whose sister Virginia Machpelah was one of the dead.

In a settlement with the state, R200,000 was awarded to victims’ families — R20,000 for funeral costs and R180,000 for emotional pain and suffering. But the state opposed the request for R1.5m in constitutional damages.

The Life Esidimeni announcement has been expected for weeks because Moseneke had only 30 days after closing arguments to determine the award. Families had been calling Nxumalo to ask when the announcement would be made. Some had thought they had missed Moseneke’s decision. Said Nxumalo: "This is about closure."

