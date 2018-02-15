Masego Home insists it took good care of people at the facility

At Masego Home‚ seven patients died just a few months after they arrived at the facility.

The directors — Dr Dorothy Sekhukhune and Mmaletsatsi Mokgojoa — said the report that implicated the home was inaccurate as it did not consider other factors about the 63 patients received by the home.

Sekhukhune and Mokgojoa said three of the seven patients quoted in the health ombud’s report died in hospital and not at Masego Home.

She said when the patients arrived at the home they were on very high treatment dosages.

"[There are] side effects of the psychotropic medications; we know the dangers of antipsychotic drugs, it is documented. You miss that when you are looking at the person at a face value when you are doing an assessment.

"Hence we said‚ ‘Give us the clinical files so that we can see the blood levels of these patients…’. I said that to Prof Malegapuru Makgoba that we are not looking deeper into other variables of death. We know that [with] some of the medication that you give to patients‚ they [can] drop dead. Hence we said ‘give us the files. We want to see other medical examinations that you have been doing.’ We requested X-rays‚ ECGs and others but we never got that."

Patients arrived at the home with a month’s supply of medication.

Makgoba had recommended that the home be closed after his investigations. Masego Home appealed against this and tribunal Judge Bernard Ngoepe overturned the health ombud’s finding that the patients died in unlawful circumstances.