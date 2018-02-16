MPs deride department’s submission on changes to credit act

"We cannot waste our time as it amounts to fruitless expenditure to be given that quality of work," Fubbs said. Netshitenzhe said he did not want to comment.

DA spokesperson on trade and industry Dean Macpherson said he would also be writing to Davies calling for the removal of Netshitenzhe, who had been responsible for submitting hugely problematic legislative proposals such as the Copyright Amendment Bill, the Intellectual Property Bill and the Liquor Amendment Bill.

The Intellectual Property Bill had been referred back to Parliament by the Constitutional Court while the Copyright Amendment Bill proposed by the department was rejected by the committee because it was so poorly drafted.

Netshitenzhe was "wholly unsuitable for such an important position", Macpherson said. "In the four years I have been a member of the committee, it was the worst presentation I have ever seen. It spoke to none of the issues and controversially said that we must not allow constitutional issues to frustrate the bill and must not allow technical expertise to contradict political principals. That is exceptionally dangerous coming from a public official."

The committee itself initiated the debt relief amendments to the National Credit Act, which would include the extinguishment of debt for the targeted group of people earning less than a gross amount of R7,500 a month, having debt of less than R50,000 and no readily realisable assets.

Numerous stakeholders have made presentations during public hearings on the bill, including the Banking Association of SA; individual banks, such as Nedbank and Standard Bank; debt counsellors and debt recovery associations; the Credit Bureau Association; Treasury; the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development; the South African Institute of Professional Accountants; Black Sash; MicroFinance SA; Agbiz; and union federation Cosatu.

A number of concerns were raised, including the constitutionality of extinguishing debt that could be interpreted as the deprivation of the property of credit providers that have extended loans or credit; the appropriateness of the R7,500 threshold; the capacity of the National Credit Regulator (NCR) to undertake expanded responsibilities; and the moral hazard involved in creating an expectation among consumers that their debt could be written off.

These were brushed off by Netshitenzhe in his response document of just four pages, which only addressed three issues: reporting suspected reckless lending to the NCR and the criminalisation of the failure by debt counsellors to report allegedly reckless loans to the courts (supported); the powers of the NCR to suspend reckless loans (supported); and the capacity of the NCR and the National Credit Tribunal to implement the proposed debt relief interventions.

Netshitenzhe has previously expressed the department’s support for the proposed bill "in its entirety" saying that any constitutional concerns could be addressed once the bill has been signed by the President and sent to the Constitutional Court for certification. Interested parties should also be given the right to be heard on any proposed debt relief measure.

Fubbs said the committee would have expected the department to obtain senior counsel opinion on the constitutionality of the debt-extinguishment provisions.