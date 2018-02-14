Treasury says proposal could write off up to R20bn in debt

The Treasury estimates the total debt that could fall under debt-extinguishing provisions of the National Credit Amendment Bill proposed by Parliament’s trade and industry committee could range from R13.2bn to R20.7bn.

Banks and retailers would be the most heavily affected by the proposed extinguishing of debt, the Treasury said in a presentation to the committee on Tuesday during public hearings on the proposals.

The Treasury is seeking senior counsel opinion on whether the extinguishing of debt would infringe on the property rights of creditors.

The banks are opposed to the proposals, which they say will raise the cost of credit and reduce credit extension to low-income groups. They emphasise that they have their own individual debt-relief measures. The committee has proposed amendments to the National Credit Act.

The proposed changes include writing off — after a protracted process — the debt of people with gross monthly income of less than R7,500, who fall within the threshold of realisable assets, have debt of less than R50,000 and who have no way of extricating themselves from their debt.

According to research by consultancy Eighty20, about 56% of the credit-active market of about 18.4-million individuals have an income of R7,500 a month or less.

"Based on the income estimates, approximately 9-million borrowers could potentially meet the eligibility criteria for debt intervention as per the draft bill," Eighty20 said in a presentation to the committee. "In total, borrowers that could qualify for debt review hold over 16-million loans. [And] 29% of these loans (4.7-million) are three months or more in arrears belonging to borrowers who could qualify for debt intervention.

"The outstanding balance on these loans is around R20.7bn."

The Black Sash said in its presentation that the debt-relief proposals would provide much-needed assistance to social grant beneficiaries, who are prey to loan sharks. The Black Sash has been at the forefront of exposing the vulnerability of social grant beneficiaries to unlawful deductions.

The organisation welcomed the R7,500 income threshold, saying that this would cover many social grant recipients.

Black Sash national advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker said that the Easypay bank account, which is a joint operation between Grindrod Bank and Net1 subsidiary Moneyline, had fuelled indebtedness "as many loan sharks use this card to provide loans, often with no affordability tests, no proper avenues of recourse, no administrative justice and no debt counselling".

The Treasury said in its presentation there were gaps in the protection of the overindebted. For example, the debt-review system worked only for those earning more than R7500.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za