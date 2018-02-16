National

ANC councillor and accomplice to face trial for selling city-owned stand

16 February 2018 - 13:48 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

ANC councillor and former Johannesburg MMC of housing, Dan Bovu, and alleged accomplice, Isaac Mhlongo, will go on trial in April for alleged fraud and corruption‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The trial will commence in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on April 13. The two handed themselves over to authorities last month. Bovu and Mhlongo are accused of trying to illegally sell a city-owned stand.

"I am happy with the progress in this case, considering that this [is] a long outstanding matter, which we became aware of when we came into office in August 2016‚" Mashaba said.

"A motion was tabled before council in September 2017. The motion authorised me to petition the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to provide reasons for the case being declined for prosecution‚ despite what appeared to be a case with strong evidence.

"To the credit of the NPA‚ they have engaged with the call of our council and acted to ensure that Councillor Bovu has his day in court."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MEC invites Western Cape farmers to move and ...
National
2.
DA says scathing judgment against Public ...
National
3.
ANC councillor and accomplice to face trial for ...
National
4.
Union furious as Zwane fires regional manager for ...
National

Related Articles

Use civil society’s backing in fighting corruption, Hain tells Ramaphosa
National

Eight accused in Estina farm scandal, including a Gupta nephew, given bail
National

Hawks work quickly to hunt down fugitive Ajay Gupta
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.