ANC councillor and former Johannesburg MMC of housing, Dan Bovu, and alleged accomplice, Isaac Mhlongo, will go on trial in April for alleged fraud and corruption‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The trial will commence in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on April 13. The two handed themselves over to authorities last month. Bovu and Mhlongo are accused of trying to illegally sell a city-owned stand.

"I am happy with the progress in this case, considering that this [is] a long outstanding matter, which we became aware of when we came into office in August 2016‚" Mashaba said.

"A motion was tabled before council in September 2017. The motion authorised me to petition the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to provide reasons for the case being declined for prosecution‚ despite what appeared to be a case with strong evidence.

"To the credit of the NPA‚ they have engaged with the call of our council and acted to ensure that Councillor Bovu has his day in court."