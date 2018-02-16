Use civil society’s backing in fighting corruption, Hain tells Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government needs to work closely with civil society to tackle the issue of corruption, Lord Peter Hain told a Wits Business School seminar on money laundering and state capture in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Hain has been a vocal critic of the corruption and looting of state coffers that took place under the stewardship of former president Jacob Zuma.

Last year, he demanded that global British-based banks be criminally investigated for facilitating the Guptas in the alleged laundering of billions of rand.

He also played a key role in campaigning against PR company Bell Pottinger, which did business with the Guptas and helped coin the phrase "white monopoly capital".