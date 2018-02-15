National

Chief justice available, SA could have a new president this afternoon

15 February 2018 - 08:33 Matthew Savides
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS
SA could have a new president by midafternoon on Thursday.

The office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu e-mailed MPs on Wednesday night‚ before Jacob Zuma had tendered his immediate resignation as president‚ to inform them of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s availability.

“The chief whip of the majority party has been informed by the speaker [Baleka Mbete] that the chief justice is making himself available after the motion of no confidence to officiate in the election of the new president of SA. This item was scheduled for Friday morning. We are now moving it forward to Thursday afternoon or evening‚” the e-mail read.

However‚ with the motion no longer necessary‚ Parliament will instead elect the man or woman who will replace Zuma as the country’s First Citizen.

The election will probably take place at 2pm – the same time originally allocated for the motion of no confidence against Zuma.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said he thought “the opposition was duty-bound” to offer up an alternative candidate to the ANC’s expected nominee‚ current party president and state deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Should this happen‚ he said‚ it would trigger a debate and then a secret ballot by MPs.

“What will be interesting to watch is what the Zuma faction of the ANC does. Will they do to their candidate what the party has done to Zuma? Will there be abstentions‚ or spoilt ballots‚ or will they cast their vote for an opposition candidate?” Steenhuisen asked on Thursday morning.

Should Parliament elect a new president on Thursday‚ the previously postponed State of the Nation Address will most likely take place at the new scheduled time of 7pm on Friday.

