Duduzane Zuma first to appear at state capture inquiry

26 January 2018 - 05:46 Natasha Marrian
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
The terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture reveal the extent to which President Jacob Zuma has had to bow
to political pressure, with his son Duduzane implicated in
the very first allegation to be probed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The eagerly awaited terms of reference for the judicial inquiry were gazetted on Thursday and its first order of business will be to probe whether members of the executive or boards of state-owned entities (SOEs) have been bribed to accept certain posts — in particular, the allegations by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor that they were offered cabinet posts by members of the Gupta family.

Zuma did, however, broaden the terms of reference, saying that the unlawful awarding of tenders to the Guptas "or any other family, individual or corporate entity doing business with government or any organ of state" had to be probed.

This could weigh down and lengthen the commission’s work. He also included a probe into the closure of the Gupta family’s bank accounts and left room for the terms of reference to be "added to, varied or amended from time to time".

