Even smaller grape harvest expected

Virtually no rain fell during that period and many hot days — above 35°C — were recorded. Together with persistent south-easterly winds, this increased the water consumption of vineyards, said Viljoen.

The wine industry was a key provider of permanent and seasonal work in the agricultural industry, and the drought would have an effect on seasonal workers as the harvest period would shorten because of the smaller crop, Vinpro said.

Drought conditions have been prevalent in the Western Cape for the third consecutive season, with major dam levels at about 26.6% full compared with 41.6% in 2017.

Most producers depend on water from the various irrigation schemes. Rationing since early in the 2017 growing season means water quotas have been cut by 50% to 80%.

"This available water was not enough to meet the needs of

the vineyards at this stage," Viljoen said.

"Vineyards are now beginning to show symptoms of water shortage and declining berry growth.

"Smaller berries mean a lighter harvest with lower juice levels, which contribute to lower volumes," he said.

The drought would hit producers hard financially, said Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

"This challenging season does have a negative impact on producers’ income potential, but lower stock levels and smaller international crop yields now also provide the opportunity to give momentum to a structural income adjustment," he said.

"Businesses now have to focus on the appropriate packaging of what they have to offer when discussing price points. Opportunities created by the drought crisis must be fully exploited to benefit the producer in the long term," Basson said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za