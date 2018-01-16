Cape Town school asks pupils to bring drinking water with them to class
Cape Town pupils will start the year bringing their own bottled drinking water to at least one high school, which is taking drastic steps to mitigate the effects of a looming water crisis.
Bergvliet High School outlined its strategy in a circular to parents and staff on Monday. It illustrates how significant the effect of the drought and water shortage is on daily life in the city.
When pupils return to school‚ they will have limited access to drinking water and some toilet facilities will be closed.
"As the water crisis heightens in the Western Cape in general and Cape Town in particular‚ Bergvliet High School is obliged to take measures to reduce our water consumption‚" said the notice from principal Stephen Price.
Efforts to reduce water consumption will include the following:
• Upstairs toilets will be closed due to a lack of water pressure capable of reaching the second floor.
• Downstairs toilets being open before school‚ at breaks and after school — otherwise locked with keys available should they need to be used during lessons.
• One hand basin tap being operational per bathroom‚ with the others disconnected. Hand sanitiser will be provided.
• No showering at school.
• Pupils being required to bring their own bottled water as drinking water will be limited.
• Pupils being required to bring‚ according to a roster system‚ 5l of bottled water per month to be used daily in class.
"I know the situation is not ideal but we have to take the measures to play our part in this water crisis‚" said Price.
The school told parents that it had been approached by the city’s disaster management team with a view to it being used as a water collection point for residents‚ should "day zero" arrive (when the dams are empty).
Parents were urged to share their ideas to save water.
The provincial education department said schools had adopted "various water saving measures as they prepare for continued drought in 2018".
Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: "Some 423 schools already have boreholes and water tanks‚ and many schools are harvesting rain water. The department is monitoring water consumption and will intervene where necessary where water consumption is excessive.
"The WCED [Western Cape education department] has issued guidelines to schools on saving water as the province prepares for the probability of continued drought in 2018.
"The WCED has also issued spreadsheets to schools for monitoring water consumption in the mornings‚ afternoons and over weekends. The spreadsheets are programmed to calculate totals. Schools can detect leaks if water consumption is high overnight and over weekends‚" she said.
Meanwhile, "Day zero" for Cape Town‚ when most taps run dry‚ has moved forward by a day to Saturday April 21.
Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday only 39% of Capetonians used less than the 87 litres of water a day the city council has set as the individual limit. The overall target is 500 million litres a day.
"Cape Town’s average daily collective consumption is still too high. It has increased to 618 million litres per day‚ up from 578 million litres per day‚" said De Lille.
"Dam levels have dipped to 28.7% this past week – down by one percentage point. The city has ramped up pressure management to drive down consumption – aiming to stretch our water supply past the winter rainy season.
"We have identified 25 areas across the city that could benefit from this pressure management technology over the next three months‚ and contractors have been brought in to speed up the programme."
