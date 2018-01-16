Cape Town pupils will start the year bringing their own bottled drinking water to at least one high school, which is taking drastic steps to mitigate the effects of a looming water crisis.

Bergvliet High School outlined its strategy in a circular to parents and staff on Monday. It illustrates how significant the effect of the drought and water shortage is on daily life in the city.

When pupils return to school‚ they will have limited access to drinking water and some toilet facilities will be closed.

"As the water crisis heightens in the Western Cape in general and Cape Town in particular‚ Bergvliet High School is obliged to take measures to reduce our water consumption‚" said the notice from principal Stephen Price.

Efforts to reduce water consumption will include the following:

• Upstairs toilets will be closed due to a lack of water pressure capable of reaching the second floor.

• Downstairs toilets being open before school‚ at breaks and after school — otherwise locked with keys available should they need to be used during lessons.

• One hand basin tap being operational per bathroom‚ with the others disconnected. Hand sanitiser will be provided.

• No showering at school.

• Pupils being required to bring their own bottled water as drinking water will be limited.

• Pupils being required to bring‚ according to a roster system‚ 5l of bottled water per month to be used daily in class.

"I know the situation is not ideal but we have to take the measures to play our part in this water crisis‚" said Price.