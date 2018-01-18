The Department of Social Development’s spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, has confirmed that the department paid R5m to the SABC for media exposure‚ including R149‚000 for the public broadcaster to interview the Social Development Minister.

Oliphant made the disclosures to talk show host Bongani Bingwa on 702 Talk Radio.

Daily Maverick reported this week that R500,000 was paid for SABC host Anele Mdoda to interview Bathabile Dlamini on a lighthearted entertainment show.

The department initially denied the claim and said: "The reports, which are completely untrue, are a display of gutter journalism to destroy anyone who dares to give a different narrative on Minister Bathabile Dlamini."

But Oliphant made an about-turn on air on Thursday morning and said R149‚000 was paid to the SABC for this interview — which focused on Dlamini’s friends and family.

Oliphant felt the media would not give the department’s side of the story. "We are in a very hostile environment," she said.

"No matter how many times‚ Bongani‚ we say she doesn’t drink … people say she drinks.

"We had a clean audit for five years‚ nobody is interested in (crediting) Bathabile Dlamini (for) clean audits."

Bingwa told her: "This was a puff piece about what a wonderful person she is."

Oliphant continued to defend the payment.

Oliphant said in a statement that the R5m was well spent at the SABC.

"To date‚ through Government Communication and Information Systems‚ the department has transferred more than R5m to the SABC for this purpose and we will not be apologetic for investing in the SABC.

"The SABC gives us space across all its platforms on radio‚ TV and online media. They give us a schedule to agree and be available for."

The Democratic Alliance commented: "If these allegations are true‚ the minister must personally pay back the money".