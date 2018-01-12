National / Education

‘Bathabile Dlamini’s annual application to extend CPS contract must stop,’ says Outa

12 January 2018 - 09:30 Robert Laing
ANC Women's League President, Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: MASI LOSI
ANC Women's League President, Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: MASI LOSI

In what has become an annual tradition since the Constitutional Court ruled Net 1 UEPS Technology subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services’ (CPS’s) welfare payment contract illegal in 2014, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini intends to apply for yet another extension this year.

Civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) issued a statement on Friday morning saying it "urges the Constitutional Court to prevent any further extensions to the illegal contract with CPS and to hold Dlamini personally accountable for creating the parallel process that enabled her and her supporters in her department to engineer the grants payment crisis".

Outa referred to a report in which Dlamini and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) acting CEO Pearl Bengu said they would formally apply to the Constitutional Court for an extension of Net 1’s contract beyond the court’s March 31 deadline.

"However, the Constitutional Court confirmed this week that no such application has been received yet," Outa’s portfolio manager for social services and special projects, Dominique Msibi, said.

"We can’t wait to see how the court responds when Sassa and the minister finally bring their intended application to extend CPS again. They are clearly stating that they are going to fail to deliver on the court’s directive," Msibi said.

Outa accused Dlamini of "shrewdly, continuously frustrating the exit of CPS at the 11th hour each year".

"The only logical explanation for this is that Sassa and the minister have deliberately engineered this situation. It is absolutely critical that grant beneficiaries receive their lifeline without fail, but unfortunately it is the very enabler of these grants who is endangering them," Msibi said.

Sassa to meet CPS in July about dispute over contracts to pay grants

The Mail & Guardian has reported that CPS is demanding that Sassa pay it more than R1bn
National
18 hours ago

Sassa initiates successful test case for direct payment of grants

The SA Social Security Agency plans to pay some social grants using beneficiaries’ commercial bank accounts in January, as part of a long-term ...
National
14 days ago

CPS due to play role in switch to Post Office

The plan envisages a ‘phased migration’ from Cash Paymaster Services gradually to the Post Office
National
25 days ago

Social grants issue gains clarity as parties ink a deal

Sassa and Sapo to ensure beneficiaries continue to receive their payments after Sassa’s contract ends with Cash Paymaster Services
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
‘Zuma will go if Dlamini-Zuma is made interim ...
National
2.
‘Bathabile Dlamini’s annual application to extend ...
National / Education
3.
Best boltholes: Have millions, will move to Malta
National
4.
Home affairs still probing security services deals
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.