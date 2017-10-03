Home affairs minister rejects Apleni’s claims

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has dismissed allegations levelled against her in court papers filed by the department’s suspended director-general.

In a responding affidavit filed on her behalf by the department’s acting deputy director-general, Jackson McKay, claims made by Mkuseli Apleni in his urgent court application were described as bordering on "hysteria". Apleni filed the application with the High Court in Pretoria after Mkhize placed him on suspension last week. The matter is due to be heard on Tuesday.

He submitted that the reasons that motivated his suspension by the minister were invalid, irrational and procedurally unfair and she did not have the powers to suspend him — only the president could.

He also argued that key Department of Home Affairs projects would suffer delays in his absence.