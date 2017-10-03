National

Home affairs minister rejects Apleni’s claims

The home affairs director-general says in court papers that Mkhize does not have the power to suspend him

03 October 2017 - 05:50 Theto Mahlakoana
Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize at Pinetown Home Affairs office. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize at Pinetown Home Affairs office. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has dismissed allegations levelled against her in court papers filed by the department’s suspended director-general.

In a responding affidavit filed on her behalf by the department’s acting deputy director-general, Jackson McKay, claims made by Mkuseli Apleni in his urgent court application were described as bordering on "hysteria". Apleni filed the application with the High Court in Pretoria after Mkhize placed him on suspension last week. The matter is due to be heard on Tuesday.

He submitted that the reasons that motivated his suspension by the minister were invalid, irrational and procedurally unfair and she did not have the powers to suspend him — only the president could.

He also argued that key Department of Home Affairs projects would suffer delays in his absence.

The Presidency also responded to Apleni’s claims through its director-general, Cassius Lubisi, who said in his affidavit the application did not warrant urgency as it had failed explicitly to set out circumstances rendering it as such.

Lubisi said Apleni "misconstrues the jurisdictional facts" by attacking the minister’s powers to suspend him, arguing such powers had been delegated to ministers as per an annexure contained in the Senior Management Service Handbook.

The case comes just weeks after the Public Service Commission expressed "serious concern" over the high turnover of directors-general in government departments, saying
that it harmed service delivery.

In the application, Apleni said the minister wanted him out of the way in order to settle a multimillion-rand litigation claim against the department.

He mentioned the R300m claim by Double Ring Trading‚ a company the department has accused of fraud, and an application by Fireblade Aviation, which operates a VVIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport and is owned by the Oppenheimer family. Fireblade has been involved in protracted legal action after the department denied its requests to install immigration and customs services at the terminal.

While the Presidency said it could not respond to these allegations, McKay denied their veracity, explaining in part that there was no intention to settle the matters and that the
state attorney had been instructed to oppose the claim by Double Ring.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Controversial Delangokubona Business Forum in ...
National
2.
New managing director lands unenviable role of ...
National
3.
Western Cape plans relief for farmers hit by bird ...
National
4.
Western Cape is starting summer with only 25% of ...
National

Related Articles

Apleni’s allegations are ‘sick’ and ‘crazy’, says minister Hlengiwe Mkhize
National

Minister asked suspended DG to help her son settle a legal dispute of nearly R1m
National

Suspended Home Affairs director-general files papers with the High Court
National

Rapid turnover of directors-general worries Public Service Commission
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.