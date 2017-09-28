Apleni’s allegations are ‘sick’ and ‘crazy’, says minister Hlengiwe Mkhize

He says his case is urgent because he believes Mkhize will try to settle the dispute in his absence.

Mkhize said Apleni should say what he was afraid of, as he had refused to have a discussion with her.

"He must tell you what his fears are. Why does he not want us to have a discussion?" Mkhize said.

"I cannot be subjected by a person to a position where it is like I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ve always known what I’m doing.

"This is malicious. He is delusional. It’s sick. It’s crazy."

Mkhize said she could not work with someone who was not "truthful".

"Once you take away truthfulness‚ it becomes difficult for me to trust you."

Apleni was placed on precautionary suspension on September 18 by the minister‚ pending the outcome of an investigation.

He has been director-general at the Department of Home Affairs since 2010 and his current contract was due to end in 2020.