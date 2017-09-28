Apleni’s allegations are ‘sick’ and ‘crazy’, says minister Hlengiwe Mkhize
Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says allegations made by director-general Mkhuseli Apleni are "malicious and delusional".
Apleni has accused Mkhize of asking him to help her settle a legal dispute her son was involved in.
"This is an insult to my integrity. He [Apleni] is making me a ridiculous person who is not proper and fit to be in the position that I’m in‚" Mkhize said in an interview with Radio 702 on Thursday.
Mhkize denied allegations that she had asked Apleni‚ who has been suspended from his position‚ to help her son settle a dispute with the department involving nearly R1m.
Apleni has filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria for a declaration that his suspension from his duties was "unconstitutional and invalid".
This is an insult to my integrity. He is making me a ridiculous person who is not proper and fit to be in the position that I’m in.
He says his case is urgent because he believes Mkhize will try to settle the dispute in his absence.
Mkhize said Apleni should say what he was afraid of, as he had refused to have a discussion with her.
"He must tell you what his fears are. Why does he not want us to have a discussion?" Mkhize said.
"I cannot be subjected by a person to a position where it is like I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ve always known what I’m doing.
"This is malicious. He is delusional. It’s sick. It’s crazy."
Mkhize said she could not work with someone who was not "truthful".
"Once you take away truthfulness‚ it becomes difficult for me to trust you."
Apleni was placed on precautionary suspension on September 18 by the minister‚ pending the outcome of an investigation.
He has been director-general at the Department of Home Affairs since 2010 and his current contract was due to end in 2020.
Please login or register to comment.