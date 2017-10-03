Avian flu hits Cape poultry industry

The poultry industry in the Western Cape is projecting production losses amounting to R800m due to an outbreak of avian flu.

Outbreaks of the deadly virus have been recorded in six provinces, putting thousands of jobs on the line.

The Western Cape, which is one of SA’s main agriculture regions, has been the worst affected, according to the provincial government. Affected farms cull all birds on the property and recall and destroy all eggs as part of measures to control the spread of the virus.

Farms also have to shut down production for up to six months, while they embark on surveillance and cleaning.

A provincial department of agriculture estimate puts the cost of production losses of hens and eggs in the region of R800m, not counting additional costs of labour and materials to do composting.