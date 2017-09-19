Michael Jordaan‚ former First National Bank CEO‚ on Tuesday led tributes to leading economist Cees Bruggemans‚ who has died.

"As bank CEO it was my privilege to meet with Cees Bruggemans weekly. A huge intellect has passed. RIP‚" Jordaan said.

Bruggemans‚ known for his witty insights‚ was FNB’s chief economist from 1985 to 2012.

When he retired at the age of 60‚ after 28 years at FNB and its precursor Barclays‚ he wrote: "May you continue to live in interesting times as we hopefully (and finally) come to terms with the many legacies of our distant past‚ even as the continent rises from its 20th century ashes in a world continuing at breakneck speed to seek its true identity and destiny."

He continued working as a consultant after leaving the bank.

His CV shows he previously worked at Shell and Standard Bank.

He was a graduate of Stellenbosch University‚ from which he held a DCom in economics and where he spent his undergraduate years.

He also held an MBA from Cape Town.

Bruggemans served as an honorary professor of economics at Stellenbosch University and lectured at Wits University‚ teaching courses in finance and marketing.