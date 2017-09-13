South African Revenue Service (SARS) official Vlok Symington has hit back at his employer‚ who in court papers filed on Monday denied his allegations of political interference.

The High Court battle started in August when Symington applied for an urgent interdict to halt disciplinary proceedings against him.

SARS has maintained that there is no witch hunt against Symington‚ who made headlines after an alleged hostage drama in a SARS boardroom in October last year.

Symington alleges he was held against his will by members of the Hawks and Thabo Titi‚ personal bodyguard to SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, as they attempted to take back documents sent to Symington in error.

The documents relate to fraud charges brought against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Following the incident‚ Symington approached the National Prosecuting Authority and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and disclosed information.

Symington maintains that these disclosures were covered by the Protected Disclosures Act.

But, strangely, SARS has said in court papers that it was not aware that Symington was approaching the law enforcement bodies until his court application.