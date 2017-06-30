ANC condemns protest outside Peter Bruce's house

The ANC on Friday condemned protests outside journalist Peter Bruce’s house by members of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement.

“The African National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of a group purported to be members of BLF who are reported to have gone to ... Peter Bruce’s home‚ with the purpose to intimidate him and his family‚” the party said in a statement.

“It is further reported that the action of the alleged BLF members was a statement against Mr Bruce’s views and ideological positions. This manner of handling differences is an antithesis to the tolerant society appreciative of divergent views we seek to build.”

BLF members confronted Bruce outside his Parkview home in Johannesburg on Thursday after he wrote a column in Business Day detailing how he had been spied on by the Gupta family.

The protesters demanded that Bruce write about the transgressions of white monopoly capital.

Bruce is editor-at-large of Tiso Blackstar‚ which owns Business Day and TimesLIVE.

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was also caught up in the fray after one BLF protester assaulted him.