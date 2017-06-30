National

ANC condemns protest outside Peter Bruce's house

'This manner of handling differences is an antithesis to the tolerant society appreciative of divergent views we seek to build'

30 June 2017 - 09:53 Staff Writer
Protesters confront senior journalist Peter Bruce. Picture: TIMESLIVE
Protesters confront senior journalist Peter Bruce. Picture: TIMESLIVE

The ANC on Friday condemned protests outside journalist Peter Bruce’s house by members of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement.

“The African National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of a group purported to be members of BLF who are reported to have gone to ... Peter Bruce’s home‚ with the purpose to intimidate him and his family‚” the party said in a statement.

“It is further reported that the action of the alleged BLF members was a statement against Mr Bruce’s views and ideological positions. This manner of handling differences is an antithesis to the tolerant society appreciative of divergent views we seek to build.”

BLF members confronted Bruce outside his Parkview home in Johannesburg on Thursday after he wrote a column in Business Day detailing how he had been spied on by the Gupta family.

The protesters demanded that Bruce write about the transgressions of white monopoly capital.

Bruce is editor-at-large of Tiso Blackstar‚ which owns Business Day and TimesLIVE.

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was also caught up in the fray after one BLF protester assaulted him.

Read the full statement: 

RAY HARTLEY: We must condemn these attacks on a leading journalist

'Today there are a handful of protesters, tomorrow we will find ourselves living in a banana republic where covert violence is used against the free ...
News
20 hours ago

Rent-a-crowd protesters target Peter Bruce at home for exposing Guptas

Bruce says he has no doubt that the protest could be linked to an opinion piece in Business Day in which he writes that he was targeted by the Guptas ...
National
20 hours ago

LETTER: Despicable surveillance

So what? The attempt to stigmatise mental health is as appalling as the rest of the Gupta sleaze
Opinion
6 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba reaffirms commitment to Reserve Bank’s ...
National
2.
Fire breaks out in David Makhura’s office
National
3.
ANC condemns protest outside Peter Bruce's house
National
4.
Zuma puts a rosy gloss on ANC divisions at lavish ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.