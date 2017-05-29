Karoo fracking may get bogged down in court

Although there are economic benefits to fracking, including socioeconomic upliftment, jobs and the lease of land, environmentalists say the risks outweigh them.

Herman Neethling, Shell SA GM for upstream and liquefied natural gas, says there are several opportunities for a good energy mix in SA. Although there are no cost estimates yet, shale gas generally sells at low prices and the project will create about 60,000 jobs.

He says Shell will have "continuous engagement" with stakeholders about meeting the requirements and standards

for safety and responsibility.

There are no official estimates on the volume of shale gas in the Karoo, how much it will cost to extract it and for how many years the gas can contribute to the energy mix in the country.

Frost & Sullivan energy and environmental analyst Tilden Hellyer says SA has coal reserves that can produce 35,000MW to 70,000MW of electricity and gas will never replace coal — even if huge shale gas reserves are found. He says SA intends to use only about 4,000MW of gas power from the Karoo.

If the environmental concerns are addressed, the environmentalists may start seeing the benefits, he says.

"It’s about companies overstepping or pushing boundaries — or even corrupt officials and municipalities passing these laws, that is the problem. There are ways to mitigate this if we have the right scientific measures in place and if we mitigate this properly we would be okay," Hellyer says.

Neethling says: "Producing gas at commercial scale will positively contribute to changing SA’s energy mix and could potentially be a significant and much needed contributor to the economy."

The main concerns flagged by the environmental groups are water contamination and water shortages.

Burnell says in 10 years’ time, when fracking comes on stream, there may be better technology and environmental concerns may be obsolete.