Experts criticise start of fracking

"There simply is not enough water in the Karoo for the purpose of fracking as well as agriculture and human consumption. At a time of drought, the notion of setting up a fracking industry is absurd for the Cape provinces. It is a well-known fact that vast amounts of water are needed during the fracking process to extract the deeply embedded natural gas. The decision to approve fracking comes at a time when the Western Cape is dealing with water restrictions," Hellyer said.

"The concern is that often potable water used in fracking is hardly recyclable due to the hundreds of chemical compounds used in the process. The 19-million litres of water used on average in operations are a single pass component and might not be used again in agriculture, for industrial applications or human consumption. Instead, the water is merely discarded."

Wim Jonker Klunne, who is on the advisory board for Energy Revolution Africa, which will form part of the African Utility Week conference in May, noted that while gas might be a viable option for South Africa’s energy mix, "I see too many issues around shale gas from the Karoo to justify its exploration. The impact on local livelihoods and available water will not justify the exploration of shale gas, particularly as many other (renewable) options are available."

He said that while gas-based generation of electricity could be used to balance supply and demand in a flexible and better way than coal and nuclear this should not be at the cost of a fragile environment such as the Karoo. "Importing gas from, for example, Mozambique might be a much better option." he said.

In his speech Zwane gave the assurance that the government was committed to developing shale gas "in a manner that is considerate of the country’s water resources and environmental sustainability". He said the decision to proceed with the development of shale gas in the Karoo was based on the balance of available scientific evidence.

"Government has taken comprehensive measures to alleviate the risk associated with the development of shale gas. The publication of regulations for petroleum exploration and production as well as the Karoo Deep Drilling study being undertaken by the Council for Geoscience, constitute some of these measures," Zwane said.

"The finalisation of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act amendments will also help to expedite the development of shale gas. He estimated the recoverable resource of shale gas at up to 50-trillion cubic feet in the Karoo basin especially in the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape provinces.