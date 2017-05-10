Helen Suzman Foundation challenges Zuma reshuffle in court
The foundation and My Vote Counts organisation approaches Constitutional Court, but application may be ‘premature’
The application by the Helen Suzman Foundation to challenge President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy is "premature"‚ a political analyst says.
On Wednesday‚ the foundation and My Vote Counts organisation issued a statement in which they announced they have approached the Constitutional Court to review and set aside Zuma’s decision to fire Gordhan and his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas.
The organisations’ application seeks the following from the court:
• To declare Gordhan and Jonas’s dismissals unconstitutional and invalid and to set them aside
• To declare that President Jacob Zuma and the National Assembly violated their constitutional duties
• To direct the speaker of the National Assembly to institute an investigation into the president’s conduct‚ with a view to possible removal proceedings against him‚ in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution
Constitutional law expert Professor Shadrack Gutto said there was already a similar application by the DA currently underway in the Pretoria High Court.
"The application is a bit premature and it’s over-riding other processes. We can’t have two processes going on at once‚" Gutto said.
Last week, the Pretoria High Court ordered Zuma to provide reasons for firing Gordhan and Jonas. He has until Thursday to do so.
Zuma axed Gordhan and Jonas in March‚ along with several other ministers‚ in a Cabinet reshuffle that was widely criticised. Senior ANC leaders also criticised the reshuffle‚ saying they were not consulted.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.