The application by the Helen Suzman Foundation to challenge President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy is "premature"‚ a political analyst says.

On Wednesday‚ the foundation and My Vote Counts organisation issued a statement in which they announced they have approached the Constitutional Court to review and set aside Zuma’s decision to fire Gordhan and his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas.

The organisations’ application seeks the following from the court:

• To declare Gordhan and Jonas’s dismissals unconstitutional and invalid and to set them aside

• To declare that President Jacob Zuma and the National Assembly violated their constitutional duties

• To direct the speaker of the National Assembly to institute an investigation into the president’s conduct‚ with a view to possible removal proceedings against him‚ in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution