Court to rule whether Zuma’s reasons for axing Gordhan should be made known
The DA wants to force Zuma to provide his reasons; the state attorney says ‘It is a decision about which there is no record of proceedings’
South Africans will know by the end of this week whether they are entitled to President Jacob Zuma’s full reasons for axing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
On Thursday or Friday, the Pretoria High Court will rule on the DA’s urgent application to force Zuma to provide reasons for his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet. The matter was set for Tuesday but was postponed to Thursday to afford the judge an opportunity to go through the heads of argument.
The party wants Zuma to provide a written record of decisions and reasons for the reshuffle that it needs for its main legal challenge that the decision be set aside on the basis that it was invalid‚ irrational and unconstitutional.
The DA believes Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle‚ especially the axing of Gordhan and Jonas‚ which led to the country’s junk status‚ was based on political considerations to put himself above the people of SA‚ which makes it all the more important that he provide an explanation.
James Selfe‚ the party’s federal executive chairperson‚ said in a review application that the party is entitled to the reasons. "The state has refused to hand [the record of the decision] over to us, so this is a compelling application to force the government to hand [it] over to enable us to proceed with the review. The judge recognised the urgency of the application and undertook to give us a judgment either on Thursday or Friday‚" he said.
Selfe said the DA felt strongly about the matter as it was a principle of the Constitution that any action taken by the executive has to be rational in order for it to be lawful.
He said the executive had a fair test of what was going to happen when Gordhan was fired from the Cabinet from the experience of the firing of then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in 2015: "So it was entirely predictable and, for that reason, irrational to take that decision — and if it was not irrational‚ they have to show us on what basis it was rational‚ hence our desire to get the record of the decision and hence their reluctance to provide it."
The state attorney argued in court papers that the DA impugned Zama’s Cabinet reshuffle decision on the principles of irrationality and illegality but failed to provide a legal basis for the entitlement to the record, contending in the heads of argument that "the president derives the power to appoint and dismiss Cabinet from the Constitution.
It forms part of the decisions or deliberations that are protected by the same privilege that protects Cabinet minutes from disclosure. It is a decision about which there is no record of proceedings of the sort the applicant would be entitled to".
