South Africans will know by the end of this week whether they are entitled to President Jacob Zuma’s full reasons for axing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

On Thursday or Friday, the Pretoria High Court will rule on the DA’s urgent application to force Zuma to provide reasons for his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet. The matter was set for Tuesday but was postponed to Thursday to afford the judge an opportunity to go through the heads of argument.

The party wants Zuma to provide a written record of decisions and reasons for the reshuffle that it needs for its main legal challenge that the decision be set aside on the basis that it was invalid‚ irrational and unconstitutional.

The DA believes Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle‚ especially the axing of Gordhan and Jonas‚ which led to the country’s junk status‚ was based on political considerations to put himself above the people of SA‚ which makes it all the more important that he provide an explanation.