EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Business and government smoke the peace pipe

Malaria cases double, and FSB looks at possible insider trading before Pravin Gordhan was fired as finance minister

02 May 2017 - 13:21 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Business and government bury the hatchet — for now.

Take heed: the recent rains and inadequate household spraying have doubled malaria cases in SA.

The Financial Services Board is probing possible insider trading ahead of Pravin Gordhan’s axing as finance minister.

Who says imitation is the sincerest form of flattery? France’s National Front, for one. That was how the party explained presidential candidate Marine le Pen’s heavy lifting from a speech by former candidate Francois Fillon, which AFP picked up on.

Aubrey Matshiqi asks if black voters have always been nothing more than a means to an end for Helen Zille?

As the warning by Sibanye Gold illustrates, the economy is in trouble unless domestic and foreign companies are willing to put money into new projects that will increase the capacity to grow and create jobs.

Daniel Silke says Cosatu’s call for President Jacob Zuma to resign has found large-scale approval within the organisation.

The World Economic Forum on Africa is the latest show in town. More than 700 delegates are expected to attend the event in Durban.

Delays at new mining areas and ageing mines force South32 to lower its outlook.

Nickel producer sues the Botswana government for $271m.

Poor Mzwanele Manyi, swimming against the tide.

With cap in hand: SA's slippery slope to IMF aid

The government's borrowing requirements are projected to amount to R243-billion for the 2018 financial year, according to the 2017 budget
Business
2 days ago

Marine Le Pen fishes for votes with sea trip

Le Pen’s guerrilla-style French presidential campaign catches frontrunner Emmanuel Macron on the back foot
World
4 days ago

A revolution in the making?

French voters rebel against mainstream parties as opposition to globalisation picks up pace
News & Fox
5 days ago

