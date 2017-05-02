BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Business and government smoke the peace pipe
Malaria cases double, and FSB looks at possible insider trading before Pravin Gordhan was fired as finance minister
The Financial Services Board is probing possible insider trading ahead of Pravin Gordhan’s axing as finance minister.
Who says imitation is the sincerest form of flattery? France’s National Front, for one. That was how the party explained presidential candidate Marine le Pen’s heavy lifting from a speech by former candidate Francois Fillon, which AFP picked up on.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Aubrey Matshiqi asks if black voters have always been nothing more than a means to an end for Helen Zille?
As the warning by Sibanye Gold illustrates, the economy is in trouble unless domestic and foreign companies are willing to put money into new projects that will increase the capacity to grow and create jobs.
Daniel Silke says Cosatu’s call for President Jacob Zuma to resign has found large-scale approval within the organisation.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The World Economic Forum on Africa is the latest show in town. More than 700 delegates are expected to attend the event in Durban.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Poor Mzwanele Manyi, swimming against the tide.
You just need to buy 1 if any. They all say the same thing. We need media diversity. pic.twitter.com/BA4sKLY8As— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) May 2, 2017
