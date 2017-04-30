National

Former Mandela-appointed diplomat adds voice to calls for Zuma to step down

30 April 2017 - 12:04 Staff Writer
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A former diplomat to New Zealand who was appointed by Nelson Mandela has added his voice to the ever-growing chorus of calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Gregory Fortuin‚ who served as South African honorary consul in New Zealand from 1998 to 2009‚ said on Sunday that following the disastrous sackings of former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan as well as deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and the ensuing economic chaos‚ Zuma must put South Africa first.

"Now is the time for courageous leadership‚ for leadership in the interest of all South Africans. This is not a storm that we can ride out by default. The highest office of our land continues to fail its people‚ there can be no impunity. Zuma must go‚" Fortuin said.

"The devaluation of the rand‚ the hammering on the stock market and the fright of investors are real. The downgrading of our long-term foreign currency credit by S&P and others to sub-investment grade‚ with a continuing negative outlook‚ is disastrous.

"South African representatives abroad are challenged and questioned at every opportunity. In the past we have staunchly defended the dream of a better life for all‚ but President Zuma is making it impossible. We are embarrassed and have no defence!" Fortuin added.

He said Zuma should heed the words of Mandela at the opening of the Constitutional Court in 1995‚ "We expect you to stand on guard not only against direct assault on the principles of the constitution‚ but against insidious corrosion."

Fortuin who is a former NZ Race Relations Commissioner was appointed by Mandela to be the first resident South African diplomat of the new South Africa in New Zealand.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Chris Hani never had his Guptas’, says SACP
National
2.
Spy close to Zuma tipped as SA’s next ambassador ...
National
3.
JMPD recruiting 1‚500 new officers to fight crime ...
National
4.
Former Mandela-appointed diplomat adds voice to ...
National

Related Articles

Zuma signs anti-money laundering bill Fica into law
National

Man accused of plotting to kill Jacob Zuma appears in court
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.