Former Mandela-appointed diplomat adds voice to calls for Zuma to step down

A former diplomat to New Zealand who was appointed by Nelson Mandela has added his voice to the ever-growing chorus of calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Gregory Fortuin‚ who served as South African honorary consul in New Zealand from 1998 to 2009‚ said on Sunday that following the disastrous sackings of former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan as well as deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and the ensuing economic chaos‚ Zuma must put South Africa first.

"Now is the time for courageous leadership‚ for leadership in the interest of all South Africans. This is not a storm that we can ride out by default. The highest office of our land continues to fail its people‚ there can be no impunity. Zuma must go‚" Fortuin said.