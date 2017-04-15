Treasury is hiring a DG to replace Lungisa Fuzile
The National Treasury is recruiting a new director general‚ with a salary of up to R1.9 million for the person who can reform the financial sector while ensuring stability within markets‚ as well as develop "equitable tax policies in support of the overall development of the economy".
The job ad‚ issued on Friday‚ is for a fixed term 5-year contract with a remuneration package starting at R1‚689‚750.00 up to R1‚903‚506.00 per annum‚ all inclusive.
Lungisa Fuzile resigned from the job earlier this month‚ a year before his contract was due to end.
Fuzile has been at Treasury for 20 years.
A national treasury statement downplayed his resignation‚ saying‚ "He has been indicating his desire to leave the Treasury for some time".
"In the past few days‚ Fuzile has been focusing on ensuring a smooth hand-over to Minister Malusi Gigaba."
Fuzile is highly respected and takes with him years of institutional memory when he leaves the Treasury. His resignation followed the axing of his boss Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas by President Jacob Zuma.
The job spec states the successful candidate must have a Masters degree in Economics or related field from an accredited institution as well as 8-10 years of senior management‚ at least five years of which must be within the State.
Qualifications and South African citizenship checks will be conducted on all short-listed candidates.
National Treasury is also hiring a Chief Procurement Officer at deputy director general level with a salary band of betweeen R1‚299m to R1‚46m a year‚ and Head of Government Technical Advisory Centre‚ at director general salary level.
