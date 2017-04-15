The National Treasury is recruiting a new director general‚ with a salary of up to R1.9 million for the person who can reform the financial sector while ensuring stability within markets‚ as well as develop "equitable tax policies in support of the overall development of the economy".

The job ad‚ issued on Friday‚ is for a fixed term 5-year contract with a remuneration package starting at R1‚689‚750.00 up to R1‚903‚506.00 per annum‚ all inclusive.

Lungisa Fuzile resigned from the job earlier this month‚ a year before his contract was due to end.