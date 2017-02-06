The DA wants former public protector Thuli Madonsela to probe the deaths of almost 100 psychiatric patients.

"The Gauteng provincial government has suffered a crisis of credibility over the deaths of 94 mental health patients and needs to appoint someone of high stature to get redress and compensation for the relatives‚" said the party’s Jack Bloom on Monday.

He said he supported the recommendation of health ombudsman Prof Malegapuru Makgoba‚ to "contact all affected individuals and families and enter into an alternative dispute resolution process".

"The DA supports this approach which avoids long‚ drawn-out legal proceedings as has occurred with the Marikana deaths‚" said Bloom.

"It could also be a more satisfactory and speedy alternative to a class action law suit."