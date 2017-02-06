More amendments to minerals bill

It is understood the department is having to use the provincial route to introduce the new amendments because a joint rule of Parliament stipulates that parliamentary committees can only address those matters raised by the president in his referral of bills back to the legislature.

This same issue arose with Zuma’s recent referral of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill, which some lobby groups wanted to open up for a fuller debate.

Zuma sent the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Development Amendment Bill back to Parliament because of the lack of public consultation with the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), including with the National House of Traditional Leaders. The president was concerned over the constitutionality of the bill’s provisions imposing export restrictions on strategic or designated minerals, which he said could violate international agreements.

Another constitutional concern was the inclusion of the mining charter into the act, elevating its status to that of a law.

The portfolio committee on mineral resources rejected the president’s reservations and sent the bill to the NCOP’s select committee on land and mineral resources which will get mandates from all the provinces on the bill and the proposed amendments in May.

The select committee itself will not consider the department’s amendments, which will be addressed via the provincial mandates. The select committee believes this process will circumvent the restrictions placed by the joint rules of Parliament on what can be considered in cases of presidential referrals.

Provinces have been briefed by the department and will be holding public hearings on the bill and the proposed amendments. Public hearings have started in KwaZulu-Natal and are due to be held in the Western Cape and Gauteng shortly.

The Legal Resources Centre is contesting the department’s introduction of the new amendments, saying the NCOP could not entertain new amendments within the limited terms defined by Zuma in his referral.

Herbert Smith Freehills partner Peter Leon agreed with this view, saying the department should withdraw the bill and introduce a new one.