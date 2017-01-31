Home Affairs to crack down on immigrant employment in hospitality sector

The Department of Home Affairs is planning interventions into economic sectors where there appears to be widespread noncompliance in the employment of immigrants, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday.

This was not intended to be "antagonistic" to business, but there was a need to proactively address sectors where many businesses were failing to meet the requirement of employing at least 60% South African nationals, Gigaba said during a briefing in Pretoria

He was speaking after a meeting between the department and representatives of the hospitality sector, including restaurants and hotels, to discuss high rates of immigrant employment in the sectors.

There is alleged widespread lack of compliance with the immigration act and labour laws, and concerns were being raised by citizens, communities and government departments, Gigaba said.

The department would undertake inspections of various businesses and work with industry associations on issues of enforcement and research, the minister said.