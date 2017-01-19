National

Traveller numbers show entry regulations not too tough, says Malusi Gigaba

Rocketing number of arrivals over the festive season shows 'SA is a safe and trusted destination'

19 January 2017 - 05:50 AM Khulekani Magubane
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The Department of Home Affairs turned away about 6,400 visitors who did not have the travel documents needed to enter the country during the December period, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said.

Among them was a member of the Islamic State terrorist organisation, he said on Wednesday. A Syrian national with Syrian and Uruguayan passports was refused entry at OR Tambo International Airport and had to return to Syria.

Gigaba said the arrival of 5.5-million travellers to the country’s ports of entry in the festive season was a sign that SA was a safe and trusted destination.

Previous home affairs data show more than 1.5-million visitors came to SA in December 2015 and January 2016.

Gigaba contrasted the latest arrival figures with suggestions that the department’s onerous requirements, which are aimed at reducing human trafficking, were hurting tourism.

Among others things, the department had a hard time enforcing new travel requirements such as unabridged birth certificates, in-person applications at embassies of residence and the capturing of biometrics.

The department made multiple compromises on the requirements after the tourism industry warned they would hamper tourism.

Gigaba said the international arrival data that the department captured during the December and January period showed that with security threats and terror on the rise around the world, SA proved to be a safe and trusted tourist destination.

"From where we sit, once we start projecting SA as a tourist destination and highlight the various tourist attractions in the country, it tends to have a positive impact on the number of people visiting the country," Gigaba said.

Comparing the latest December cycle with the previous one was quite disingenuous. The industry needed to look at year-on-year figures
David Frost
Southern African Tourism Services Association CEO 

Countries whose nationals arrived in the largest numbers between December 9 2016 and January 14 2017 included Lesotho, Swaziland, the UK, the US, Germany and Namibia. There had been more than 1.7-million arrivals from the top 10 travel nationalities during this period.

Responding to the statistics, Southern African Tourism Services Association CEO David Frost said comparing the latest December cycle with the previous one was quite disingenuous. The industry needed to look at year-on-year figures and not get fixated on specific periods, he said.

"We always wait for the release in three months. We look after the international inbound side and wait for the figures from Statistics SA, which should be out by March."

Frost said analysing arrival numbers in individual amounts was not accurate.

It did not account for seasonal events such as sporting tournaments, which could have caused a spike in arrivals from a particular country, such as English cricket supporters going to Cape Town to watch the Test there in 2016.

