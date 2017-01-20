He said he had no doubts about Phahlane’s involvement because‚ the day after that incident‚ Hawks Gauteng head Prince Mokotedi "had me up against a wall in a police cell in Pretoria with handcuffs on my back and a finger in my chest‚ telling me I had upset too many people and I was going to pay for it".

This‚ O’Sullivan said‚ was a precursor to the treason case Mokotedi opened against him and Ipid head Robert McBride last year‚ which included an alleged plot to kill top police officials and provoke a public revolt in the country.

O’Sullivan claimed that he had sent correspondence to Phahlane after his appointment regarding a state witness in the Radovan Krejcir case‚ who had had been placed in witness protection overseas‚ “was unlawfully brought back to the country” through a deal with former police detective head Vinesh Moonoo.

Mandate

The witness would be “exposed” so that he could be murdered‚ “and they planned to murder me as well”‚ O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan suggested that as Phahlane seemed to have endorsed this arrangement‚ he wrote the commissioner a letter saying that he would now investigate him too.

He said Phahlane’s “lawful mandate … is to protect the citizens of this country‚ instead he chose to conspire with crooked cops and criminals‚ that’s why I went and investigated him and I found prima facie evidence of criminal evidence on his part”.

Ipid investigators met Phahlane in his office on Thursday to take a warning statement from him and serve him with a search warrant for his luxury home.

Ipid sources said investigators were looking for evidence of an R80,000 sound system which Phahlane is alleged to have had installed in his home in exchange for securing a tender for a service provider. The tender was to allegedly to provide chemicals to the police forensic science laboratory.

