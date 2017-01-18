National

What happens when storage dams drop dangerously low?

18 January 2017 - 12:37 PM Tanya Farber
Vaal Dam. Picture: THE SOWETAN
Cape Town’s dam levels are expected to dip to about 20% in the next few months with some experts warning that the city — which consumed up to 890-million litres a day for the week ending on January 15 — has enough water stored for only the next 100 days.

According to the experts‚ there will be serious short- and long-term consequence if dams reach critical levels. Here are some of them:

• Poorer quality water: Prof Bob Scholes‚ an expert in climate change at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ said that the quality of the water deteriorated when it reached such low levels. "Contaminants are not diluted enough in a situation like that‚" he said. "The water tends to be warmer because it is shallower‚ and that leads to pollution problems as well."

• Unemployment: The National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) in the US says that when dam levels become dangerously low‚ farmers’ crops die as a result of the drought, which leads to farmers laying off staff to keep costs down. The drought thus makes unemployment worse.

• Health problems: The drought centre also highlights the social effect of the drought‚ saying there are likely to be "health problems related to low water flows and poor quality water‚ health problems related to dust‚ reduced incomes‚ and fewer recreational activities".

Cape Town is using 90-million litres of water a day above targeted savings

More stringent restrictions on the use of potable water for watering gardens could be implemented in Cape Town, to prevent dam levels slipping to ...
20 hours ago

Cape Town residents are using less water, but must try harder, say officials

Municipal officials in Cape Town say water users have reduced consumption, but more effort is needed to eke out supplies until the winter rainy season
13 days ago

• Lack of food and rising prices: AgriSA’s Omri van Zyl said the country could expect food to become more expensive. Produce under severe strain includes wheat‚ maize and sugar.

• Drought refugees: Experts also say that in the wake of a drought‚ population migration follows as people uproot themselves in search of food and water. This puts more pressure on already-affected areas.

• Boreholes: Chris Jack‚ a researcher at the Climate System Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town‚ said boreholes were sunk when there is a lack of municipal water supply. But groundwater extraction "can have negative impacts such as land sinking‚ salt water intrusion in coastal areas like Cape Town‚ and a drop in water quality". Also‚ borehole pumps further strain electricity supplies.

Cape Town’s dam levels are now at 42.5 %.

"If current consumption continues‚ the City expects that dam levels could be at a level of approximately 20% by the start of winter. This leaves a very low margin of safety as it is difficult to extract the last 10% of a dam’s volume‚" said Xanthea Limberg, the city’s mayoral committee member for informal settlements‚ water and waste services‚ on Tuesday.

"We do not expect to run out of water before the next rainy season but constant water usage above the target of 800-million litres per day of collective use‚ as has been the case‚ is not sustainable."

TMG Digital/The Times

