Cape Town residents are using less water, but must try harder, say officials

04 January 2017 - 16:39 PM Linda Ensor
Cape Town — Water use has fallen in Cape Town, but not to the municipality’s target level.

Consumption dropped from an average of 835-million litres a day in the December 19-25 week to an average of 829-million in the December 26-January 1 week, officials said on Wednesday.

"The gravity of the situation is starting to sink in among those who up to now had not made any significant efforts to reduce their water use.

"While the City of Cape Town is pleased with the improvement, this is still 29-million litres per day above the level required to ensure that water supply will last until the next rainy season," they said.

"Dam levels have dropped to 46%, and there are still a number of hot and dry months ahead.

"Unless all residents reduce their water usage to meet the target, even more stringent restrictions are likely in the near future, including a possible blanket ban on all watering of gardens."

