LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Redrawing boundaries depletes demarcation board funds
Municipal Demarcation Board head Dithabe Nkoane demands more funding and attacks legislation on its ill-defined mandate
The Municipal Demarcation Board took a financial knock after redrawing several municipal borders across SA in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections, CEO Dithabe Nkoane has admitted.
Nkoane has called for more funding and bemoaned legislation as inadequate for the authority to carry out its mandate effectively.
In its 2015-16 report, Nkoane concedes that the demarcation board lacked sufficient funds for human resources and public consultations about municipal border changes and did not get support from municipalities in facilitating public consultations.
The board drew criticism from opposition parties, which accused it of gerrymandering on behalf of the ANC after it had announced a series of controversial and contentious ward delimitations and municipal mergers in 2016.
In Vuwani, Limpopo, the discontent over a pending municipal merger resulted in public unrest that saw about 20 schools being burnt down.
The delimitation process in 2016 resulted in municipalities being slashed from 278 to 257.
Court Challenge
The DA stalled a merger of its Midvaal Local Municipality in Gauteng with the ANC-run Emfuleni Local Municipality through a court challenge.
The opposition party lost its court bid to stop the DA-run Baviaans local municipality from merging with the ANC-controlled Camdeboo and Ikwezi local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.
"Overreliance on stakeholders for assistance, especially municipalities [is a challenge], thus [posing a risk of the demarcation board losing] control over its operations. Municipalities are often requested to extend invitations and provide venues," said Nkoane in the report.
Legislative amendments to the Municipal Demarcation Act and the Municipal Structures Act were needed to allow the demarcation board to enhance the criteria used to determine which municipalities’ borders ought to be redrawn, the consultation process to be followed and the frequency of council and ward demarcations.
DA leader in the Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip said the party accepted that its bid to prevent the Baviaans municipality from merging with Ikwezi and Camdeboo had failed. The redrawn borders culminated in the amalgamated Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality.
ANC Northern Cape secretary Zamani Saul said it believed the merger of //Khara Hais and Mier to form Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality would benefit residents, even though they disagreed.
The DA’s Harold McGluwa said the party would use its 10 public members on the new council to hold it to account.
In Mpumalanga, the Mbombela and Umjindi local municipalities have been merged. ANC Mpumalanga spokesman Thulare Madileng sought to allay fears that Umjindi would be negatively affected by a merger with Mbombela, home to Nelspruit.
DA leader in Mpumalanga James Masango said: "Umjindi is going to become the stepchild of Mbombela.… The offices will be moved and anyone with a high-profile position will be moved to Mbombela where power will be centralised," he said.
