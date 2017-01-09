President Jacob Zuma on Sunday announced that the government will use the 1975 Expropriation Act to pursue land reform and land redistribution with greater speed and urgency.

It is unclear how government will achieve land redistribution using the 1975 act‚ which provides only for the expropriation of property for a public purpose‚ such as for roads and power lines.

Parliament last year passed the Expropriation Bill‚ which was to replace the 1975 act‚ but Zuma did not sign the bill into law.

The bill‚ drafted in 2015‚ provided for the expropriation of property for a public purpose or in the public interest‚ to speed up land reform.

In July‚ Zuma asked the speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCoP) to advise him on the process followed by Parliament in passing the bill.