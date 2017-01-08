Zuma to deliver what could be his last January 8 statement

Ally Cosatu had late last year endorsed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over arguing that the party should adhere to tradition where the Deputy President succeeds the incumbent.

The event was fast-tracked on Sunday to ensure that Zuma was able to address the crowd in the 40,000 capacity stadium before anticipated thunderstorms broke over the stadium.

Chairwoman Baleka Mbete said the president would speak ahead of the alliance partners who are set to deliver messages of support in order to beat the rain.

ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile welcomed the crowd, saying the rain was a “blessing”.

Zuma will table the ANC national executive committee (NEC) statement‚ containing the party’s programme for the year. He is expected to announce plans to resuscitate the economy‚ by rejuvenating the mining sector and radical measures to fast track land redistribution.

Zuma would also touch on education – although no major announcement is expected on the implementation of free education.