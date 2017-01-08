Zuma to deliver what could be his last January 8 statement
Zuma to speak out against factionalism within his own party‚ and his speech will plea for unity
Thousands of ANC supporters braved the cold, wet weather to attend the party’s 105th birthday celebrations at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
The event marks the curtain raiser to what is set to be a tumultuous political year as the party prepares to elect a successor to President Jacob Zuma in December.
The annual January 8 statement comes as the ANC battles to put a lid on succession talk – with its women’s league on Saturday openly endorsing former African Union commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed Zuma.
Ally Cosatu had late last year endorsed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over arguing that the party should adhere to tradition where the Deputy President succeeds the incumbent.
The event was fast-tracked on Sunday to ensure that Zuma was able to address the crowd in the 40,000 capacity stadium before anticipated thunderstorms broke over the stadium.
Chairwoman Baleka Mbete said the president would speak ahead of the alliance partners who are set to deliver messages of support in order to beat the rain.
ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile welcomed the crowd, saying the rain was a “blessing”.
Zuma will table the ANC national executive committee (NEC) statement‚ containing the party’s programme for the year. He is expected to announce plans to resuscitate the economy‚ by rejuvenating the mining sector and radical measures to fast track land redistribution.
Zuma would also touch on education – although no major announcement is expected on the implementation of free education.
These would inform discussions at the party’s NEC lekgotla‚ which will be followed by the cabinet lekgotla. The outcomes of these meetings would then inform Zuma’s State of the National Address next month‚ and finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget speech.
The NEC has also mandated Zuma to speak out against factionalism with his own party‚ and his speech will plea for unity.
While the build-up to the event got off to a slow start, it kicked into high gear on Friday and Saturday, with leaders descending on Soweto and other townships to drum up support.
Around 800 busses ferried supporters to the stadium, from as far as Eastern Cape. Sortly after 11am the stadium was not yet filled to capacity.
With TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.