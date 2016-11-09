National

SIU to uncover shenanigans of Sapo lease officials

09 November 2016 - 05:53 Bekezela Phakathi
People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES
People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is going after officials implicated in wrongdoing in the South African Post Office’s (Sapo’s) controversial R500m 10-year lease.

The SIU has also instituted investigations into the South African State Information Technology Agency (Sita), Media Corner and the corruption-riddled and controversial 2012 ICT Indaba, which became the undoing of former communications minister Dina Pule.

Unit head Jan Lekhoa Mothibi, who on Tuesday was in Parliament to provide an update on investigations, said the unit was in talks with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure those implicated in the Post Office lease debacle were brought to book.

"The matter has been with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for some time (since March 2012), but no arrests have been made to date. The SIU is liaising with the SAPS and the NPA to try to expedite the matter," said Mothibi.

The SIU and Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele have approached the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the Eco Point lease on the basis of suspected fraud and corruption, as well as supply chain management breaches.

Courier to be a division within Sapo

Group CEO Mark Barnes says saving the courier and freight unit from extinction means bringing it into the fold
Companies
6 months ago

More losses in store for the Post Office

Sapo CEO Mark Barnes says the post office will return to financial stability only if post volumes return to pre-2014 strike levels
Companies
6 months ago

SIU report shows former Sapo directors appointed staff irregularly

The Special Investigating Unit has probed the affairs of the South African Post Office between 2004 and 2014, and has handed its report to President ...
National
1 year ago

The landlord is opposing the application.

The Post Office has also been the subject of investigations by the public protector and KPMG.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said the Post Office lease deal was tainted by procurement irregularities and corruption. Madonsela said the deal constituted "fruitless and wasteful expenditure", with R2.3m rent paid every month as the building stood empty for 10 months.

"The SIU is requesting the court to order the landlord ... to repay everything ... received from the Sapo, which is estimated at R250m, or to at least repay all profit ... enjoyed or may still be enjoyed ... until [the lease] is set aside," said Mothibi.

The Post Office recorded a R1.1bn loss for the year to March 31. It had a R1.4bn loss for the previous financial year.

The SIU also investigated the procurement of goods and services, irregular, unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at the Sita.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wildlife petting industry under fire after ...
National
2.
Former Buffalo City top brass appear in court ...
National
3.
Mkongi accuses DA of ordering ‘palace upgrade’ of ...
National
4.
Fikile Mbalula calls for warrant of arrest for ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.