SIU to uncover shenanigans of Sapo lease officials

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is going after officials implicated in wrongdoing in the South African Post Office’s (Sapo’s) controversial R500m 10-year lease.

The SIU has also instituted investigations into the South African State Information Technology Agency (Sita), Media Corner and the corruption-riddled and controversial 2012 ICT Indaba, which became the undoing of former communications minister Dina Pule.

Unit head Jan Lekhoa Mothibi, who on Tuesday was in Parliament to provide an update on investigations, said the unit was in talks with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure those implicated in the Post Office lease debacle were brought to book.

"The matter has been with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for some time (since March 2012), but no arrests have been made to date. The SIU is liaising with the SAPS and the NPA to try to expedite the matter," said Mothibi.

The SIU and Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele have approached the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the Eco Point lease on the basis of suspected fraud and corruption, as well as supply chain management breaches.