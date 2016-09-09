Treasury presses on with plan for recycled tyre tax

THE Treasury will forge ahead with plans to convert the tyre levy into a tax despite objections by the Recycling and Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa). To do this, it will seek legal advice on the constitutionality of the plan.

Redisa is opposed to the Treasury’s proposal to implement a tyre levy at R2.30/kg of tyre and says this would place its recycling initiative in jeopardy. It made its objections known when it made submissions to Parliament’s standing committee on finance.

Redisa collects about R550m annually in fees from tyre manufacturers and importers. It has argued that if it was to get its funding through a budgetary allocation from the Department of Environmental Affairs, it would not be able to make long-term budget plans. Also, there would be a hiatus between the proposed implementation date of the levy on October 1 and the next budgetary allocation in March, it said.

However, Sharlin Hemraj, the Treasury’s specialist on environmental and carbon taxes, noted in a submission to the committee that Redisa’s 2016 annual financial statements showed it had a reserve of R665m. This, together with the fees collected from March 1, would be more than sufficient to tide Redisa over the hiatus period, she said.

Funds for Redisa would be provided for in the Treasury’s allocation to the Department of Environmental Affairs on a three-year, rolling basis.

Hemraj said the Treasury disagreed with Redisa that the fees paid by industry were not a tax. They were mandatory and not voluntary and, therefore, akin to a tax. It was problematic, she said, that Redisa was responsible for the collection and disbursement of revenues yet remained outside the Public Finance Management Act "with limited or very limited accountability to government".

The South African Tyre Manufacturers’ Conference and the National Automobile Association of SA supported the Treasury proposal, which would ensure greater transparency and accountability, she said.

The Treasury was addressing the industry’s concern that imposing the levy on retreaded tyres would represent a form of double taxation. "The options under consideration would be to exempt all retreaded tyres or provide a rebate for tyres that are retreaded domestically," she said.

Hemraj questioned the relationship between Redisa and its management company, Kusaga Taka Consulting (KTC), which, she said, received about R100m a year to manage the operations of the recycling initiative.

Despite requests, the Department of Environmental Affairs had not been given details of the contractual agreement with KTC and questioned the fact that Redisa directors were also shareholders of KTC, creating an "untenable" conflict of interest.

Richard Marcus, Redisa’s legal representative, objected to these submissions, which, he said, were "factually incorrect" and tainted the image of the organisation. He said Redisa would submit independent audit reports to the committee to demonstrate that "it is a properly run, properly managed and properly governed organisation which takes its responsibilities to manage waste tyres very seriously".

The provision for the tyre levy is contained in the draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendments of Revenue Laws Bill which is under deliberation by Parliament’s standing committee on finance.