MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles as US inflation remains high
10 April 2024 - 19:58
The rand fell the most in seven months after US inflation came in higher than consensus forecasts.
Quicker inflation in the US could mean a further delay in the Federal Reserve’s plans to cut interest rates. Inflation in the world’s largest economy accelerated to 3.5% in March from 3.2% in February, while analysts had expected 3.4%. The data saw the dollar firm against most global currencies, with those of emerging markets faring worst...
