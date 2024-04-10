Upgraded SA banknotes featuring former president Nelson Mandela and Africa’s Big Five — rhino, elephant, lion, buffalo and leopard. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
SA’s rand-denominated bonds have outperformed those of other emerging markets after the government reduced the size of its weekly debt sale, spurring investor demand. Business Day TV spoke to Michelle Wohlberg, fixed income trader at RMB, for further insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand bonds rocket as amount on offer reduced
Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income trader Michelle Wohlberg
