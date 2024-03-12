JSE makes gains before release of consumer inflation figure in US
The markets expect a 3.1% year-on-year increase, matching the January figure
12 March 2024 - 11:20
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors awaited the US consumer inflation report.
Investors will get the latest insights on inflation when a report on consumer price inflation for February is released later on Tuesday afternoon...
